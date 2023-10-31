WOW-token (WOW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.15

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $218.59 million and $5.15 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003050 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009649 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02185016 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

