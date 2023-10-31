Wrapped Cardano Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and approximately $12,257.70 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,305,036,712 coins and its circulating supply is 35,248,688,463 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,305,036,712.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.33434222 USD and is up 13.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $36,162.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

