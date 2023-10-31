Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 2,625 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $19,031.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,264,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,003. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,563 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $11,331.75.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,011 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $7,329.75.

On Monday, October 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,115 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $8,083.75.

On Thursday, October 19th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 10,240 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $74,137.60.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 200 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,450.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,276 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $9,251.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,173 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $30,212.52.

On Thursday, September 7th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 276 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $2,001.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 2,440 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $17,690.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,315 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $9,520.60.

Quest Resource Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 14,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

