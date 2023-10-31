Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 911,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,924. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $271.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

