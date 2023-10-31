Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 11184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Xinyi Glass Trading Down 8.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
