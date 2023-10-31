Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $244,320.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 279,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,370,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 575,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 172.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

