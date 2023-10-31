YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.22 million and approximately $84,606.81 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00048327 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $24,580.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

