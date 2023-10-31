ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 13,222,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,692. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,002,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 499.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.