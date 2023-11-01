7,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 654,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $355,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. 2,655,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,957,291. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.