ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $693,989.04

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $693,989.04 and approximately $7.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,384.92 or 1.00104544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000695 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $15.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.