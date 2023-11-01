Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 11,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,812 shares of company stock worth $3,279,405. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

