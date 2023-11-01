Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $532.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.20. The company has a market cap of $242.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

