Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,822. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.