Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 126,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $570.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRDM. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 926.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

