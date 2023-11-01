American International Group Inc. Has $33.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.62. 91,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,516. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.97 and a 200-day moving average of $347.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

