American International Group Inc. Purchases 45,368 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

