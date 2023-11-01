American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. American Water Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72-4.82 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

AWK traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.84. 1,426,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.