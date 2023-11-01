Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.20

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.47 ($0.70), with a volume of 46230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.71).

Anexo Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.82 million, a P/E ratio of 359.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

