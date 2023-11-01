Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0880

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $87.93 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00034701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

