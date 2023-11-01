argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS.

argenx Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.81. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Get argenx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 89.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. UBS Group cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.