Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,787 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.9% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. 6,423,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,734,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

