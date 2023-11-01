Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.06. The stock had a trading volume of 304,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

