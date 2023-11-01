Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,455 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 52.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 258,458 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 60,011 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,407,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $244,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,273,157 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 232,351 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,204. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

