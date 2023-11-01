Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 2.1 %

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 203,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694 in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $36,561,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGO

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.