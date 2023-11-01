Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Ava Risk Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get Ava Risk Group alerts:

Ava Risk Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management technologies worldwide. The company operates through Detect, Access, and Illuminate segments. The Detect segment manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing system for perimeters, pipelines, conveyers, power cable, and data networks. The Access segment develops, manufactures, and supplies security biometric readers, security access control, and electronic locking products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ava Risk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ava Risk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.