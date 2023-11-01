Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.
Ava Risk Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Ava Risk Group Company Profile
