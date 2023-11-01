Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $786.24 million and $64.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00015687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,384.92 or 1.00104544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001795 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,787,587 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,391,737.27584437 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.31636686 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 367 active market(s) with $78,863,797.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

