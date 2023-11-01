AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shares Up 0.9%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.50. 5,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

