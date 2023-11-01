Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 45.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 20.9% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $1,501,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BMI. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36. Badger Meter has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.