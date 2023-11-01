Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Bancorp 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.