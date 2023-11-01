Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 16,219,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,184,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.