Barclays Lowers Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $110.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. 40,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

