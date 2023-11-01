Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $110,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 281.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.99. The stock had a trading volume of 226,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $217.70 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

