Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading 60% Higher

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 60% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 898,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,281% from the average session volume of 65,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
