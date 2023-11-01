Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $271.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $271.00 and last traded at $271.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.11 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

