Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.88 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $14.83 or 0.00041958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $259.76 million and $17.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00081248 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00026523 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
