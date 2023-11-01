BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$101.82 and last traded at C$101.51. Approximately 36,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 45,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.39.
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$106.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.06.
