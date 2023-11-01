BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 46,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

