BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DSM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 201,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,831. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 208,904 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

