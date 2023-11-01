BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:LEO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.