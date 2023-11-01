Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSX opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.