Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.04 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.04 ($0.33). Approximately 5,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 31,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.31 million, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

