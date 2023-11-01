Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 1,044,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $16,203,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

