Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Up 5.2%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 37.57 and last traded at 37.57. 128,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 111,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at 35.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 55.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

