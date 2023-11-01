Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,164. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment
In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caesars Entertainment
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a turning point and ready to rebound
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.