Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 5,781,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,166. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $8,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.