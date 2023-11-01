Callan Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,167. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

