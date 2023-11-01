Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$57.86 and last traded at C$57.07, with a volume of 150023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$56.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 257.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.6772062 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

