Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,985,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

