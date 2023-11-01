Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,523 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

NYSE AXP remained flat at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

