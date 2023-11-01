Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 1,051,893 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,893 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $70,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

